Wilkerson named to Planning Commission

Sheila Wilkerson was approved as the newest member of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission by City Council members at the regular Council meeting Tuesday, March 19.

Wilkerson was one of 10 people to apply for the position vacated by the resignation of Greg Pickens. Applicants were invited to the March 5 Planning Commission to present themselves to the commission members.

Four of the six Planning Commission members were present at that meeting and heard from several of the candidates. Mayor Nathan See asked the planning members to email their recommendations to him for the new candidate.

Wilkerson, who has regularly attended both Planning Commission and City Council meetings over the past two years, said she has lived in Pea Ridge for 30 years and her husband's family has roots in the area from before the Civil War.

"I have found these meetings informative, innovative, sometimes awkward and tense, sometimes jovial, collaborative and many times filled with heightened emotions," Wilkerson wrote in her letter of application. "I would love the opportunity to work with this team to help shape our future. I want our city to be the best community for all families without our boundaries. I have no doubt that it will be."

In the absence of Mayor Nathan See, City Clerk Sandy Button chaired the meeting.

Council member Cody Keene asked how the interviews for the Planning Commission seat were.

"Very, very well received," Button said. "There will be other vacancies within the city and the mayor hopes the candidates wills tay in touch with the mayor and City Hall for other opportunities."

"I was there. It was a deep pool. There were several candidates who would have been wonderful," Shane Perry, city attorney, said.

"We were very fortunate for the talent that expressed interest," said Nadine Telgemeier, council member, who also attended the Planning Commission meeting on March 5.

In other business, the council:

Approved the city to advertise for Project for Public Spaces City Park Improvements;

Approved Resolution 525 authorizing an increase in trash collection with Allied Services, doing business as Republic Services, per the contract;

Approved the asset dedication for Hazelton Heights Townhomes; and

Approved Resolution 526 which closes on property purchase from Carroll Electric.