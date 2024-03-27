Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 13

Wednesday, March 27, 1974

The peach crop of northwest Arkansas was apparently wiped out last week by winter weather that struck the area Wednesday night following what appeared to be spring for some weeks.

The Pea Ridge School Board, at is annual reorganization meeting Monday night, re-elected all three officers. They are: Keith Escue, president; Royle Carnes, vice president; and Jack Lasater, secretary.

The adult-student basketball games scheduled for last Saturday night were postponed by the icy conditions to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 13

Wednesday, March 28, 1984

Fred Bunch, Jr., Benton County assessor, announced special hours and days for the benefit of individuals who might be eligible for the Homestead Property Tax Relief to make applications before the May 15 deadline.

Some 57 people attended the March 20 meeting of the Lost Bridge Area Men's Club and heard County Judge Al Norwood promise the county would give priority to emergency snow routes members had requested and were presented information on a projected county road plan.

Leetown Road, which connects the intersection of Arkansas Highways 94 and 72 in Pea Ridge with Ark. Hwy. 72 east of Pea Ridge, is being considered for state aid, for reconstruction and surfacing.

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 13

Thursday, March 31, 1994

People served by the Pea Ridge Water Department had better keep their hands on their billfolds and hope and pray that members of the Pea Ridge City Council are able to secure a new source of water without giving the farm to Rogers.

The Pea Ridge Fire Department is in the new fire station. As of March 23, there were three fires run from it.

After a lengthy discussion Monday night, Pea Ridge School Board members decided that a play about AIDS is not a correct teaching method.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 13

Wednesday, March 31, 2004

The City of Pea Ridge annual Spring Clean up will be held Tuesday through Friday, April 20-23, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pea Ridge Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. before its regular meeting Tuesday, April 6, to consider a request for variances at Windmill estates, 23.85 acres located south of Patton Street and west of Carr Streets, and three other requests.