Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 1

Breakfast Pre-K: French toast sticks, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, broccoli & cheese, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 2

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Cereal bowl, cheese stick fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, Mexicali corn, salsa, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 3

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, black-eyed peas, whole grain roll, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, April 4

Breakfast Pre-K: Cheese stick, graham cracker, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Apple or cherry frudel, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, April 5

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots, ice cream cups, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.