Martfeld among six considered for superintendent role

Pea Ridge School District assistant school superintendent Anne Martfeld, hired in July 2019, is one of six applicants for superintendent of the Siloam Springs School District.

Martfeld served as principal at Siloam Springs High School from July 2018 to July 2019.

The applicant list has been narrowed to six.

Each candidate has administrative roles in six Arkansas public schools. Three committees -- Central Administration Committee, Certified Employee Committee and Classified Employee Committee -- are scheduled to interview the applicants on March 26-27, according to an email from Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

Wiggins resigned as superintendent at the School Board meeting on Feb. 8. He will become the director of the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative. His last day will be June 30, and he will begin at the cooperative on July 1, he said.

Applicants will be selected to come back for an interview with the School Board based on feedback from the committee interviews and the information each applicant submitted in the application process, Wiggins said..

The other applicants are Travis Fletcher, superintendent of the Concord School District; Jonathan Warren, superintendent of Prairie Grove Public Schools, Dr. Renata Bryant, assistant superintendent Osceola School District No. 1; Shane Patrick, assistant superintendent Siloam Springs School District; and Jason Jones, principal of Springdale High School.

Jones and Martfeld previously worked for the Siloam Springs School District.