Gardening lessons enjoyed

Three members of the Benton County Master Gardeners --Brenda Harmon, Kim Eveland and Candy Alfano -- taught gardening to children and adults in two separate events Tuesday, March 19, at the Pea Ridge Community Library.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Kim Eveland talks about what plants need as Candy Alfano hands out construction paper for a project as members of the Benton County Master Gardeners taught gardening to children Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Pea Ridge Community Library. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Members of the Benton County Master Gardeners taught gardening to children Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Pea Ridge Community Library. Candy Alfano, a master gardener, gives seeds to children to place on wet paper towels to watch them sprout. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Picking up tiny seeds to place on in a bag to watch them sprout, a young boy learned about gardening from members of the Benton County Master Gardeners Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Pea Ridge Community Library. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Children concentrated on their project as members of the Benton County Master Gardeners taught gardening Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Pea Ridge Community Library. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
