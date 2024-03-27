Gardening lessons enjoyed

March 27, 2024 at 3:00 a.m.

by Annette Beard

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Master gardener Kim Eveland talks to children about what plants need to grow. She was one of three members of the Benton County Master Gardeners who taught gardening to children Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Pea Ridge Community Library. Others were Candy Alfano and Brenda Harmon. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Three members of the Benton County Master Gardeners --Brenda Harmon, Kim Eveland and Candy Alfano -- taught gardening to children and adults in two separate events Tuesday, March 19, at the Pea Ridge Community Library.

Kim Eveland talks about what plants need as Candy Alfano hands out construction paper for a project as members of the Benton County Master Gardeners taught gardening to children Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Pea Ridge Community Library.
Candy Alfano, a master gardener, gives seeds to children to place on wet paper towels to watch them sprout.
Picking up tiny seeds to place on in a bag to watch them sprout, a young boy learned about gardening from members of the Benton County Master Gardeners Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Pea Ridge Community Library.
Children concentrated on their project as members of the Benton County Master Gardeners taught gardening Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Pea Ridge Community Library.