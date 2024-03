Blackhawk Track Schedule 2024

2024 Pea Ridge Blackhawks Track and Field Schedule

Date^Event^Location^Level

Saturday, Feb. 3

Arkansas Indoor HS Championships @ Fayetteville HS

Thursday, Feb. 22

Bentonville Running Festival @ Bentonville HS/JH

Monday, Feb. 26

Van Buren Running Festival @ Van Buren HS

Thursday, Feb. 29

Green Forest 7th Grade Ribbon Meet @ Green Forest 7th

Tuesday, March 5

Jr. Cardinal Relays @ Farmington JH

Jr. Airedale Relays @ Alma JH

Wednesday, March 6

Cardinal Relays @ Farmington HS

Friday, March 8

Y Timing Running Festival @ Gravette HS

Tuesday, March 12

Jr. Tyson Relays @ Green Forest JH

Elkins Elks Jr. Relays @ Elkins JH

Thursday, March 14

Elkins Elks Sr. Relays @ Elkins HS

Monday, March 25

Siloam Springs Panther Relays 7th @ Siloam Springs 7th

Tuesday, March 26

Siloam Springs Panther Relays JH @ Siloam Springs JH

Jr. Goblin Relays @ Harrison JH

Thursday, March 28

Siloam Springs Panther Relays @ Siloam Springs HS

Monday, April 1

Elkins 7th Grade Running Only Meet @ Elkins 7th

Tuesday, April 2

Pea Ridge Jr. Blackhawk Relays @ Pea Ridge JH

Thursday, April 4

Pea Ridge Blackhawk Relays @ Pea Ridge HS

Friday, April 5

Fayetteville Bulldog Relays @ Fayetteville HS

Monday, April 8

Pea Ridge Practice Meet @ Pea Ridge JH

Tuesday, April 9

Gravette Jr. Relays @ Gravette JH

Thursday, April 11

Gravette Invitational @ Gravette HS

Friday, April 12

Van Buren Pointer Relays @ Van Buren HS

Tuesday, April 16

4A-1 Jr. High Conference Meet @ Gravette JH

Thursday, April 18

West Quad Relays @ Bentonville West HS

Tuesday, April 23

4A-1 Conference Track Meet @ Pea Ridge HS

Tuesday, April 30

4A State Track Meet @ Pocahontas HS

Wednesday, May 8

Meet of Champs @ Lake Hamilton HS

Wednesday, May 15 - Thursday, May 16

State Decathlon/Heptathlon @ Searcy (Harding U) HS

**All dates are subject to change