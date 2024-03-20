Track athletes commended

The Pea Ridge High School boys track team was honored by the School Board for winning first place at the Arkansas Indoor High School Championships in Randal Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, in February.

"They did an outstanding job this year at the indoor event and won state again. It's a regular occurrence as well," said superintendent Keith Martin, referring to the repeated first-place wins.

"This is our third indoor state championship," track coach Jason Upton said. "We've won two of the last three outdoor state championships. We're going down trying to beat Magnolia this year -- take it back from them."

"We've got a great group of young men," Upton said. "It's been a pleasure to coach them the four years I've been here."

Jackson Turner is a decathlete, Upton said. "He's going to be a big help to us."

He said Angus Trotter recently joined the team and has already set a personal record in the 200-meter run. He said Hayden Bray set a personal record in the shot put.

"Our 4x800-meter team has won the state championship in outdoor three years in a row and this was the first time we won it in indoor," he said.

He said Troy Ferguson was his MVP in the state championship running the 800, 1,600, 4x800 and then was needed for the 4x400.

"I'm proud of all these guys and am looking forward to what they do in the spring," Upton said.