Student bowling teams lauded

The first bowling team at Pea Ridge High School won a state championship. The team and coaches were applauded by the School Board at its regular meeting Monday, March 11, 2024.

"This year we were fortunate to start a bowling team," school superintendent Keith Martin said. "And Coach (John) King and Coach (Edwin) Brewer led these boys to a state championship."

Coach John King said Brewer was an "unbelievably a great resource for us."

"He was instrumental in getting bowling for us," King said. He credited volunteer coach Brewer with providing valuable technical advice. "He was huge in our success this year."

Junior Aaron Hinojosa earned All-State, King said.

"John Olsen was very huge for us," King said. "John was a new bowler to the game this year. At the state meet, he percentage wise did so much better than he had done over the year. I believe he's going to be a life-time bowler."

"They surprised not only me and coach, but everyone," King said. The team finished second in district. "We're very proud of them. Every one of them is a fine gentleman. They're probably going to be very successful."

"They're very respectful kids," King said.

The girls team placed third in state and was just points away from the second place.

"We had two who had bowled before," King said of the girls.

King expressed gratitude to other coaches from other sports for sharing athletes.

"We had four softball girls. Coach (Joshua) Reynolds let us have them," King said. "I knew they were competitive and had good work skills."

"All four of them are going to be life-time bowlers as well," King said.

Brewer said the girls were 21 pins from being state runner up.

Bowling team members were sophomore Zach Hinojosa, juniors Aaron Hinojosa, Cole Ingram, Titus Stevenson, and Peyton Kitterman, and seniors John Olsen, Adin Richter and Tristen Williams.

Girls bowling team members Callie Cooper, Zoey Hinojosa, Katie Jones, Kayleigh Mathis, Breanna Miller, Rebecca Murray and Zaylee Warden.