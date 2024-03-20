RECIPE: Ham ’n tators

Ham 'n tators
Printed in The TIMES/September 1968
1 c. shredded sharp cheddar
½ c. light cream or evaporated milk
2 c. diced cooked potatoes
1 ½ to 2 c. cubed cooked ham or canned luncheon meat
2 Tbsp. chopped pimiento (opt.)
2 Tbsp. chopped onion
salt and pepper to taste
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a saucepan heat cream and cheese, stirring, until cheese is melted.
Stir in remaining ingredients. Bake in a casserole dish for 45 minutes.
Serve with spinach salad and hot biscuits or corn muffins.
Serves 4.
