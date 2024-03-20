RECIPE: Ham ’n tators

Ham 'n tators

Printed in The TIMES/September 1968

1 c. shredded sharp cheddar

½ c. light cream or evaporated milk

2 c. diced cooked potatoes

1 ½ to 2 c. cubed cooked ham or canned luncheon meat

2 Tbsp. chopped pimiento (opt.)

2 Tbsp. chopped onion

salt and pepper to taste

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a saucepan heat cream and cheese, stirring, until cheese is melted.

Stir in remaining ingredients. Bake in a casserole dish for 45 minutes.

Serve with spinach salad and hot biscuits or corn muffins.

Serves 4.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].