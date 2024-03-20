Preparing for Spring Storms

Although spring brings a welcome break from cold weather, it also can bring flooding, hail, lightning strikes, heavy rains and more. Take these precautions:

Know what your insurance covers when it comes to storm damage. Most homeowners policies cover damage from hail, wind and lightning, but not damage from a flood. Make sure to also check your auto policy in case the spring storms cause damage to your vehicle.

Remove foliage or buildup from your gutters and downspouts so rainwater drains properly - preventing leaks, water damage and flooding. Repair any cracks or holes. A healthy gutter system will also prevent damage to your foundation, the building block of a healthy home. Inspect your roof for any missing or loose shingles before a storm has the chance to do damage.

When driving you may encounter hail, lightning, potholes and more. Driving through storms makes it easier for you to lose control of your vehicle. Slow down and give yourself more time to stop and increase your following distance from vehicles.

Check your tires to make sure they are at the right PSI since the weather might be warmer out. Wash your car to get rid of the unwanted salt and debris. Not getting the salt off your car can cause corrosion to your paint and rust on your undercarriage over time. Provide your car with an extra layer of protection by waxing it.

Take these simple precautions so you can have a safe spring and lessen your chances of having to file a claim this storm season.

