Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, March 25

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken & cheese crispito, sweet potato fries, steamed broccoli or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, March 26

Breakfast Pre-K: Blueberry muffin, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 27

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini pancake bites, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini pancake bites, syrup cup, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-4: Salisbury steak, garlic mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, whole grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Salisbury steak OR chicken nuggets, garlic mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, whole grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 28

Breakfast Pre-K: Cinnamon toast, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-4: Oriental chicken & rice, mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Oriental chicken & rice OR popcorn chicken, mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 29

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, jelly packet, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-4: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, curly fries, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Cheeseburger OR chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickle, curly fries, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.