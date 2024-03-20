Jr. High Quiz Bowl recognized

The Pea Ridge Junior High School Quiz Bowl team won first place at state in Magnolia and first place at Regionals in Farmington. They were honored by the School Board at its meeting Monday, March 11.

"We are three-pete state champions with our Quiz Bowl team," said Beth Stein, principal of Pea Ridge Junior High School.

Coach is Caroline Althage is in her fourth year. Team members are in the seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grades.

"Mrs. Althage is so dedicated," Stein said. "It's a great group of kids."

Stein said Althage sponsored two different events to raise funds for the team events.

"They are a phenomenal group and very anxious to learn," Althage said. "They're very engaged."

"They surprise me by how much they know. They also surprise me by their ability to work as a team. Their sportsmanship is great," Althage said.

Student Hunter Rowlee won a medal for being one of the top individual players with an average score of 15 questions per game.

Students who competed were Hunter Rowlee, Caedmon Allen, Noah Darnell, Zeke Whitaker, Eli Baker, Allie Grigg, Luke Wheeless, Jackson Coco, Archer Slocum, Kahle Christensen, Finn Minardi, Matthew Adair and Everett Brouhard (score keeper).