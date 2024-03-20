Good fiscal management in food service yields rewards

Several student teams -- athletic and academic -- were lauded by Pea Ridge School Board members.

The School Board meeting Monday, March 11, began with introductions of several student teams.

"The best part of the meeting -- students achieving success," school superintendent Keith Martin said, as he introduced the boys bowling, boys varsity track and junior high Quiz Bowl coaches and teams.

An "excessive amount in the Food Service carryover balance" prompted a letter from Child Nutrition Unit of Division of Secondary and Elementary Education (DESE) to reduce the excess to draw the balance down, according to a presentation to the board from assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey. The USDA regulations allow for a three-month operating balance carry over, Ramey said.

"We're in the minority in that we operate in the positive," Ramey said. "Most (school food service programs) are in the negative. Mrs. (Julie) Ferguson does such a good job."

The board approved spending $269,950.34 from the Food Services fund to purchase equipment for the food services program. Items approved included flatware and tray cart, serving counters, dishwashers, convection oven and range stock pot.

In other business, the School Board:

Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Arkansas Children's Hospital for the EARS Program for educational audiology services;

Approved related vendor approval involving potential entering into contracts with Bryanna Payne for t-shirts;

Approved a resolution for Education Service Cooperative representative;

Approved board to board transfers, one to transfer out, 11th grade student already attending school in Rogers and whose parents bought a house in Pea Ridge;

Approved out-of-state travel for softball to Washburn, Mo., on April 17;

Accepted the resignations of Emily Barrett, counselor, PRHS; Michael Harrod, teacher, PRHS; and Dustin Osborne, teacher, Jr. High; and

Approved hiring Jimmy Ball, bus driver.