Culinary students compete tastefully

The Pea Ridge High School culinary students competed in a culinary competition at Bentonville West last week.

"I'm so proud of our culinary students who competed today at Bentonville West," teacher Jen Jacobs said.

The breakfast team placed second with a delightful Spicy Peach Cobbler Chicken and Waffles, potato soufflé and side of eggs.

The salad team placed first with a Ahi Tuna Salad with pickled carrots, strawberries and a house made vinaigrette.

Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge High School culinary students competed last week at Bentonville West and placed first and second in salad and breakfast respectively. Teacher Jen Jacobs is shown with students Makayla Palumbo, Ashton Robertson and Ayden Canada.

