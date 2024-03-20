Community works together to brighten futures of students

Bright Futures is working to provide for students in the Pea Ridge School District.

Begun in Pea Ridge 11 years ago, the organization offers food, clothing, shoes, even furniture to students and their families to ensure their success at school. It depends on volunteers and donations, neither of which have lagged in the past decade.

“We want the students to be confident and ready to learn,” said Misty Harris, coordinator of the program. “So when they walk through the doors they have everything they need physically so they can learn.”

Several rooms in the old elementary school building behind the Intermediate School are used to store school supplies, clothes and items donated to Bright Futures. Items are categorized by sizes, making it easy for counselors and nurses to access items for students.

“Shoes are a big thing,” Harris said, explaining that monetary donations are often used to purchase shoes for the students. Money is also used to purchase school supplies provided in the Back to School Bash held every August.

The pantry and store rooms are open on community nights, such as during parent-teacher conferences, Harris said, offering an opportunity for families to shop.

“The community is great about donating to us,” she said. “We would like to make sure that families who need it come.”

“Anything that does not meet our mission goes to Samaritan House,” she said.

Mens suits are available for prom and for students going on job interviews.

“We like to be sure the clothing we get are in good shape and geared to teens,” she said.

If a student or family has a need, they can contact their school counselor or school nurse who will connect them with Harris, who can be contacted at school via email or through the Bright Futures Facebook page.

There is a donation bin near the front door of the building that is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Checks can be written to Pea Ridge Bright Futures and dropped off at the school administration office. With money in the account, Harris said she can purchase items for emergency needs.

“Other than two refrigerators, there has not been a need we have not been able to meet,” she said. “It’s the donations that make this successful.

“That’s since 2019, since I took over as coordinator.”

Harris said volunteers are essential and are used to staff the Stuff the Bus and Back to School Bash before school begins. She credited Eva Tibbs, a volunteer, who comes in three days a week and organizes the clothing and other donations — sorting, washing, folding.

For prom this year, Harris said Bright Futures is partnering with a group who wants to help the girls with their makeup, hair and dresses.

B.J.Dye said she’s worked with the program since the beginning.

“I do a lot of community outreach,” she said, explaining that she reaches out to businesses and other suppliers when she learns of a need.

“If they want to help, they can watch Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram (@BrightfuturesPR),” Dye said. “The more of our posts they like, the more they’ll see.”

“I have the time to put into it and I’m available to help and I love to help my community and I think it’s a way to fill gaps,” Dye said. “Where people need something, I’m willing to do that.”

Bright Futures also provides scholarships to graduating seniors who volunteer.

“We want to build that sense of community and reward it,” Harris said.

“It’s helped my own kids see outside of what they know,” Dye said, explaining that they have helped with the program and with delivering items to those in need.

Dye said social media helps get the word out immediately about a need.

“That’s where Facebook is so handy. I put it out there and the need is met. This town is so amazing, when you put something on Facebook, the need is met so quickly,” Dye said.

Harris concurred. She said recently she learned of a student whose walker was damaged and within 45 minutes there were several offered as well as someone offering to buy a new walker.

“There are people who really want to help. Our community is full of that, even as the town has grown, even people from Bella Vista,” Dye said. “I think at the end of the day, the heart of Pea Ridge is what Pea Ridge is all about — people is sharing that heart. This is what people do in Pea Ridge.”

“There were so many teachers and counselors spending money out of their own pocket for kids, we felt community would be able to that,” Harris said. “If they need something, we’re going to get it for them.”



