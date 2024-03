Community calendar

Wednesday, March 20

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4:15 p.m. TAB, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, March 21

11 a.m. Bingo, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

1-5 p.m. Slime Day, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, March 22

11 a.m. Maker Fashion with the Amazeum, ages 6-12,Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

2 p.m. Hobbs State Park, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, March 23

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Sunday, March 24

Monday, March 25

7 p.m. Hablemos, Amigos, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, March 26

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

10 a.m - 2 p.m. Sip & Solve, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

5-8 p.m. Crafting on the Ridge, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Wednesday, March 27

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, March 28

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, March 29

CLOSED: Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, March 30

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

CLOSED: Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.