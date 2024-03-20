Choirs receive superior ratings

The Pea Ridge school choirs attended the Region 6 Choral Performance Assessment at the Arend Arts Center in Bentonville on Tuesday, March 12.

There were 89 choir students in attendance.

They all received superior ratings for their onstage performance!" said Sara Beth Eubanks, choir director. "This is the highest rating an ensemble can receive at assessment!

The PRHS Singers, Musical Theatre Ensemble, Chamber Choir and PRJH Select Choir received superior ratings in sight reading as well.

All four PRHS choirs will be competing at State in April.

"I am beyond proud of these students. Their hard work and dedication has paid off," Eubanks said.

