Blackhawk sports roundup

Baseball

Tuesday, March 12

PR - 8/NWA Hornets- 3

Winning Pitcher: Gavin Dixon: Six perfect innings, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 Hits, 10 Ks

Hitting

Landen Long: 2/4 Double,

Logan Long: 2/3 RBI, 2 Runs

Waylon Fletcher: 1/4 Double

Softball

Monday, March 11

Ft. Smith Southside 0 @ Pea Ridge 13

Zaylee Warden 2 hits, 2 RBI, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler 2 hits, 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper 2 hits, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored

Emory Bowlin 2 hits, 2 RBI, 1 run scored

Makenzie Whale 1 hit, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Lexi Vigil 1 hit, sac bunt, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Ashlynn Short 1 hit, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks, 1 hit, 0 runs, striking out 6.

Tuesday, March 12

Pea Ridge 14 @ Lincoln 0

Zaylee Warden 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler 1 hit, 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper 2 hits, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin 1 hit

Rebekah Konkler 3 hits, 4 RBI, 2 runs scored

Makenzie Whalen 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Lexi Vigil 2 hits, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Hailee Willey 3 hits, 3 RBI, 1 run scored

Abigail Rogers 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Madison Knight 2 runs scored

Kayleigh Mathis 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing three walks, two hits, and 11 strikeouts.

Friday, March 15

Pea Ridge 0 @ Rogers High 4

Rebekah Konkler 1 walk

Makenzie Whalen 1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk, 4 hits, striking out 10.