Blackhawk sports roundup

Baseball
Tuesday, March 12
PR - 8/NWA Hornets- 3
Winning Pitcher: Gavin Dixon: Six perfect innings, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 Hits, 10 Ks
Hitting
Landen Long: 2/4 Double,
Logan Long: 2/3 RBI, 2 Runs
Waylon Fletcher: 1/4 Double
Softball
Monday, March 11
Ft. Smith Southside 0 @ Pea Ridge 13
Zaylee Warden 2 hits, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler 2 hits, 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper 2 hits, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored
Emory Bowlin 2 hits, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
Makenzie Whale 1 hit, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored
Lexi Vigil 1 hit, sac bunt, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Ashlynn Short 1 hit, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks, 1 hit, 0 runs, striking out 6.
Tuesday, March 12
Pea Ridge 14 @ Lincoln 0
Zaylee Warden 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler 1 hit, 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper 2 hits, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin 1 hit
Rebekah Konkler 3 hits, 4 RBI, 2 runs scored
Makenzie Whalen 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Lexi Vigil 2 hits, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored
Hailee Willey 3 hits, 3 RBI, 1 run scored
Abigail Rogers 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Madison Knight 2 runs scored
Kayleigh Mathis 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing three walks, two hits, and 11 strikeouts.
Friday, March 15
Pea Ridge 0 @ Rogers High 4
Rebekah Konkler 1 walk
Makenzie Whalen 1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk, 4 hits, striking out 10.