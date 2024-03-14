Obituary: Shirley Stroud





Shirley Joyce (Cloyd) Stroud, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on March 9, 2024.

She was born in Rogers to Charlie and Bertha Cloyd of Pea Ridge on July 2, 1939. Shirley attended Pea Ridge Elementary, where her mother taught for many years. She was crowned Miss Pea Ridge in 1954, a title that throughout her life she was proud to have held. She graduated from Pea Ridge High School, and in 1957 was married to her childhood sweetheart, Donald Stroud. After their daughter, Pam, started school, Shirley worked at the Farmers and Merchants Bank. Family always came first for them, and Shirley worked hard to make it a loving home.

While it was difficult for them to leave Pea Ridge, Donald and Shirley moved their family to Houston in 1971, where Donald started a manufacturing company. She made friends easily, and soon the couple established an active social life. Shirley was an avid bowler, even joining a league where she excelled. She loved the camaraderie and socializing with her teammates. Her quick and bubbly personality made her popular among her many friends. She was also a member of the April Sound Country Club Ladies Golf Association. She participated in many tournaments at her home golf course.

Donald and Shirley enjoyed traveling and made a practice of taking annual cross-country road trips on their own or with their children. Together, they explored national parks in California, Montana and Canada, the rugged coastline of the New England Seaboard, and the groves of aspen trees in the Colorado Rockies.

Over the years, Shirley became a voracious reader, often reading a book in one sitting if it caught her interest. She loved all authors, from Sydney Sheldon and Larry McMurtry to John Grisham. She read hundreds of books during her lifetime and found peace and comfort in the stories they held; but it was when Shirley took her first painting lesson that she discovered her true passion. She embraced the craft and threw her energy into being the best artist she could be. Soon after, she was featured in a publication showcasing up-and-coming artists called Artists of the Southwest. While her style changed over time, Shirley became an accomplished impressionistic painter. Her favorite subject was nature. Inspired by her travels, she created brightly colored representations of the beauty she'd seen, often blending disparate colors into her fanciful landscapes. Her work was shown at private exhibitions and even decorated the lobby of a prominent Dallas hotel. She had an art studio in her home, where she painted for many more years, producing a legacy of beautiful works that will be cherished by her family for generations to come.

Shirley and Donald returned to Pea Ridge often over the years to visit extended family and lifelong friends. She always enjoyed catching up with loved ones and never missed a chance to spread good cheer. Shirley will be forever remembered as the light in the room, a loyal friend, and a loving wife and mother.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Donald Stroud; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Brent Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Melissa Stroud; and grandchildren, Morgan Smith, who called her grandma Toots, and Abigail and Aidan Stroud, who called their grandma Mee-Maw. Shirley will remain in memory of free spirit and creativity, reined in with just enough decorum.

No services are planned. Arrangements under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas.