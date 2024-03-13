Two FFA members place in top 20

Courtesy photographs

The Pea Ridge FFA competed at the United Welding Institute in Pottsville recently. Of the 135 students, Pea Ridge students RyLee Raines and Ethan Hunley placed top 20 and earned a scholarship, according to David Davis, ag teacher at Pea Ridge High School.

