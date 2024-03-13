Trash rate increase on agenda

The City Council will be asked to approve advertising for Project for Public Spaces City Park improvements at the next City Council meeting.

The Council was to have a work session Tuesday, March 12, to discuss city business and agenda items.

An increase in rates for trash pickup will be considered. A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into an agreement with Allied Services LLC, doing business as Republic Services, will be presented to the Council. The service rates and charges are scheduled to become effective April 1, 2024. The original agreement was approved in January 2021. A fee increase became effective July 2023.

The rate requested is $15.88 per month with additional carts $5.51 per month. Low volume residential customers will be $12.13 per month.

Other items on the agenda include:

Approve the appointment of new Planning Commissioner;

Asset dedication Hazelton Heights Townhomes, Michael Seay; and

Resolution 526 – to close on property purchase from Carroll Electric.

The agenda is subject to change.