The Ridge Salon opens in town

The Ridge Salon & Boutique has officially opened at 191 Townsend Way and was welcomed with a ribbon cutting Thursday, March 7.

Owner and cosmetologist Mandi Garrison said she wanted to open a studio in Pea Ridge because one of her daughters attends school in Pea Ridge.

"I wanted to keep the private studio aspect that we had at Sola, because my clients love that," she said.

Garrison said she has two daughters. She said she worked for T. Michaels in Rogers for seven years and for Sola Salon in Bentonville for four years. Highlights and color are Garrison's speciality, she said.

Mayanne Sims is the esthetician. Sara Cole and Erin Maxwell are the massage therapists.

Clients are accepted by appointment only.

"I do facials, sugaring, lashes and makeup," Sims said. She's been working since 2020 in Rogers. She lives in Pea Ridge.

"I love it all," she said, explaining that "sugaring" is "like waxing" done with sugar, lemon extract and water. She said it's good for people who are sensitive to wax and chemicals.

Sarah Cole, massage therapist, has been a massage therapist for about 10 years she said. She opened Sky Massage in Bentonville about two years ago and said she's excited about working in Pea Ridge. She said sports massage and deep tissue are her speciality and that she likes to focus on what the client wants.

She said Maxwell is much the same, and does really great neck work.

Making appointments can be done through the website and a QR code.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Ridge Salon celebrated opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, March 7, 2024. the salon is located at 191 Townsend Way.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mayor Nathan See presented a gift to Mandi Garrison, owner/cosmetologist at The Ridge Salon & Boutique after the ribbon cutting Thursday, March 7, 2024. the salon is located at 191 Townsend Way.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mayanne Sims, esthetician, is ready for clients at The Ridge Salon, 191 Townsend Way.

