Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 11

Wednesday, March 13, 1974

The Pea Ridge School Board, in special session Monday night, employed Jim Schumacher of Pea Ridge to construct the sewer line and connection for the new gym.

The time has come to tally up the readers' opinions as to whether they prefer for this paper to refer to them as "Arkansawyers" or "Arkansans." The "Arkansawyers" won.

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 11

Wednesday, March 14, 1984

Differences in policies and principles of the two major parties, Republican and Democrat, were highlighted for some 350 Republicans at the annual Lincoln Day dinner Saturday night by Cong. Ed Bethune, who is challenging Sen. David Pryor for his seat in the upcoming election.

Garfield Elementary School was broken into Thursday night or Friday morning early and the school's computer and cash were stolen.

Don Harrison, a veteran Benton County police officer, announced today that he will seek the Democratic nomination for Benton County sheriff.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 11

Thursday, March 17, 1994

The parking lot of the Battlefield Center has been nearly full for much of the day during the last few weeks. There's a new restaurant there, the Cannonball Cafe.

After 37 years as a Southern Baptist minister, Frank Navarro, retired, is working full-time to organize a Children's Church at Weston Street Chapel in Pea Ridge.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 11

Wednesday, March 17, 2004

The Pea Ridge School District Strategic Planning Committee at its meeting March 9 began working on a campaign to pass the 5-mill tax increase for a new junior high school.

U. S. Rep. John Boozman, R-Ark., said Friday at a constituent forum in Garfield that Americans should be able to buy prescription drugs from outside the United States.

More than three square miles on the north shore of Beaver Lake are the planned home for a high-end, master planned development.

After learning a recall petition on Garfield Mayor Bobby Flickinger is circulating, the Garfield City Council approved a resolution at its meeting March 9 expressing support for the mayor and his handling of the Two-Ton transmission water-expansion project south of Garfield.