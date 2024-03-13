RECIPE: Easy bread

Easy bread

Recipe from the Kitchen of Edith Smith

3 cups of hot water

3 tablespoons of butter flavored shortening

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon salt

3 packages of yeast

8 cups flour

In a big three-quart bowl, mix the hot water, shortening, sugar and salt.

Mix until shortening is melted. Dissolve the yeast in a cup of war water. Add to mix.

Stir in the flour until dough is stiff, one cup at a time.

Let dough rise for one hour.

Make rolls or loaves and let stand for one more hour. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown on top.

Makes about 24 rolls or three small loaves of bread.

