Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, Feb. 26

11:57 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Harrison Scott Johnson, 35, Bella Vista, in connection of possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor-vehicle.

Wednesday, March 6

2:07 p.m. Police were dispatched to Ace Hardware in reference to a report of theft, according to the affidavit of probable cause. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Keith Edward Scott, 39, Bentonville, in connection with driving with a suspended driver's license; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1; possession of drug paraphernalia (meth); open container; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 4; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; no insurance; theft of property and driving while intoxicated drugs