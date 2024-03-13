Pea Ridge Police Department: January monthly report

February monthly report

March 13, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

February 2024

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^11^11^22

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^2^0^2

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^14^28^42

Alarm^15^10^25

Vicious animal/bite^0^2^2

Animal call^27^25^52

Assault/battery^1^4^5

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^0^1^1

Breaking or entering^3^0^3

Burglary^0^4^4

Business check^2^0^2

Civil call^7^6^13

Code enforcement^11^14^25

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0

Criminal mischief^1^3^4

Death investigation^0^0^0

Disturbance^12^3^15

Emergency message^0^0^0

Environmental^2^1^3

Extra patrol^423^636^1,059

Follow up^18^19^37

Fraud/forgery^2^7^9

Gun shots^1^0^1

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^40^46^86

Investigation^3^3^6

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^6^2^8

Missing person adult^1^1^2

Missing person juvenile^4^2^6

Motorist assist^3^3^6

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^0^0^0

MVC wo/injury^22^17^39

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^8^4^12

Other^2^2^4

Overdose^1^1^2

Prowler^0^1^1

Public assist^3^13^16

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^0^1^1

Reckless driver^13^12^25

Residential structure fire^0^3^3

Road hazard^8^4^12

Sex offender investigation^0^1^1

Stolen...