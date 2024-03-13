Pea Ridge Police Department: January monthly report

February 2024
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^11^11^22
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^2^0^2
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^14^28^42
Alarm^15^10^25
Vicious animal/bite^0^2^2
Animal call^27^25^52
Assault/battery^1^4^5
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^0^1^1
Breaking or entering^3^0^3
Burglary^0^4^4
Business check^2^0^2
Civil call^7^6^13
Code enforcement^11^14^25
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0
Criminal mischief^1^3^4
Death investigation^0^0^0
Disturbance^12^3^15
Emergency message^0^0^0
Environmental^2^1^3
Extra patrol^423^636^1,059
Follow up^18^19^37
Fraud/forgery^2^7^9
Gun shots^1^0^1
Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^40^46^86
Investigation^3^3^6
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^6^2^8
Missing person adult^1^1^2
Missing person juvenile^4^2^6
Motorist assist^3^3^6
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^0^0^0
MVC wo/injury^22^17^39
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^8^4^12
Other^2^2^4
Overdose^1^1^2
Prowler^0^1^1
Public assist^3^13^16
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^0^1^1
Reckless driver^13^12^25
Residential structure fire^0^3^3
Road hazard^8^4^12
Sex offender investigation^0^1^1
Stolen...