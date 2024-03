Pea Ridge area church news

Boundless Grace Baptist Church

Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Church is located at 222 Little Flock Drive, Rogers.

Brightwater United Methodist Church

A community Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at 13871 North Road in Garfield. In addition to candy filled eggs, prize baskets will be given out!

A Maundy Thursday service featuring Holy Communion and commemorating the Last Supper will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

A Good Friday service of worship in which the story of Jesus' suffering will be read and candles extinguished in His honor will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, March 29.

Brightwater and Pea Ridge United Methodist Churches will host an Easter Sunrise Service at Buttrams Chapel cemetery on Lee Town Road beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, March 31. A breakfast will be held afterwards at 8 a.m. at Brightwater UMC.

Easter Morning Celebration and Worship begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 31.

The Brightwater Church family welcomes all searching for purpose and hope in their lives. The church meets at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday service and Sunday school that follows. The church campus is located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62 between Avoca and Garfield. Mark Lasater serves as pastor.

Church of Christ Pea Ridge

Bible class is held at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by service at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. Sundays, there is a singing and devotional meeting. On Wednesdays, there is a 7 p.m. Bible class.

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church

Worship is Sundays at 10 a.m.

Angel Share Food Pantry is 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month.

Movie night is held on third Saturdays.

A corn beef and cabbage fundraiser is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 16 in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Missioner is James Crews. Church is located at 9829 White Oak Hollow Rd. Web address is goodshepherdpearidge.com. Phone number is 479-229-1498.

First Baptist Church Pea Ridge

Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Children's Ministry BLAST and Student Ministry PRSM meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The church is located at 1650 Slack St.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Worship services led by pastor Brian Timmons begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, located at 1300 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge.

A free all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is offered to the community from 8 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month in the Fellowship Hall. Pancakes, sausage, milk, juices and coffee are served and carry-out is available. Watch for the signs. Everyone is welcome.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

A Lenten Bible Study led by Pastor Brian Timmons is being held on Wednesdays beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis, Pea Ridge. All are welcome.

Holy week services will include Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 24. The Maundy Thursday service will be held beginning at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28.

Easter Sunday service will begin at 10 a.m. on March 31 with all services led by pastor Brian Timmons. All are welcome.

The Pea Ridge United Methodist Church will have a Maundy Thursday service (March 28) beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A shared sunrise service will be held with Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, on Easter morning at Buttram's Chapel Cemetery east of Pea Ridge on the south side of Lee Town Road at the intersection with Guthrie Road. It will be followed by a breakfast hosted at Brightwater Memorial UMC. In case of rain, the service will be at the Brightwater Memorial UMC, 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62, Rogers.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. An Easter service will begin at 11 a.m.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 1209 N. Davis St., service is at 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School is held each Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. and choir practice is 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays.

The Ridge Church Pea Ridge

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Information: email [email protected].

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Join Pastor Rick Booyer in Sunday School beginning at 9 a.m. with Sunday service following at 10 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 7 p.m. There are classes for all ages.

