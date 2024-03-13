Large-scale development for Casey’s approved

All questions broached by the engineer were answered to the satisfaction of members of the Planning Commission who approved the large scale development for Casey's General Store.

Engineer Dustin Higgins with Halff Engineering presented the plans and answered all questions from city officials.

Planning Commission members queried whether city standards for screening and lighting were being met and about the easements.

Higgins said he has met all requirements from the Arkansas Department of Transportation which governs Arkansas Highway 72 and any ingress and egress connecting to the highway.

Planning Commissioner Chris Johnson asked about driveway separation between It'll Do Road and Ark. Hwy. 72.

"We were able to get 80 feet from the asphalt, from the intersection there," Higgins said.

Higgins also said there will be landscape screening behind the building and he worked with Carroll Electric because of electric lines. He also said there will be rooftop screening for HVAC.

Dr. Karen Sherman, Planning Commission member, explained to the audience that landscape screening helps muffle noise and blocks sight. She said lighting will also be "down lighting" so as not to be intrusive on nearby neighbors.

The meeting lasted less than a quarter of an hour and did not have a time for public comment.