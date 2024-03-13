FOIA puts public information in the light

This week we celebrate Sunshine week -- a time designated to recognize the Freedom of Information Act.

What is the role of journalism, the press, the media? What is the FOIA and its purpose?

The Freedom of Information Act was enacted in 1966 "to generally provide that any person has the right to request access" to public records. The law's purpose was to provide an avenue for citizens to gain public information; it was not solely designated for the press, which is really a medium for the public to learn about public issues.

In a republic, a government is designed to be free and run by elected officials. Those public officials need to be accountable to the public, the people paying their salaries. There is a need to keep the voters informed of issues regarding their communities, their tax monies, their schools.

In many ways, journalism plays a role in the checks and balances of this system.

Although I'd prefer to believe the best in people, all too often we've seen the baser side of people revealed, in public office, and in journalism. True character is not relegated to any one profession, sadly.

But, through citizens who care, sometimes through journalists who care and are honest and bold enough to seek to uncover the truth, blackguards are revealed and right, again, prevails.

Elected officials are leaders, but are also servants of the people who elect them. They decide how to spend tax dollars. Hopefully, they are responsible men and women of integrity who study the issues and decide in the best interests of the community they serve.

Whether it's the city, county or state government or the school district, elected officials are there because you, the voter, put them there. They should be open to answering your questions -- they should be willing to keep you informed.

Journalists should be as impartial as possible, honest and willing to divulge the truth regardless of what it reveals.

But, they, too, are people with personal opinions. Hopefully, they don't let their personal biases sway their reporting.

Pea Ridge is changing. Some call it progress. Some don't.

Regardless whether your personal opinion is for the city to grow, it is growing and changing.

It behooves our public officials to govern that growth in an orderly manner, hopefully for the benefit of all concerned.

There are men and women who serve on the City Council, Planning Commission and School Board put there by you and for you, the residents of the city. Ask questions. Listen to their answers. Give your opinion, politely and respectfully. Be involved.

The city and school records are public information. You are welcome to ask for them.

We will have differences, but, as long as we communicate honestly and work together, we can continue to make our community and school a great place to live, work and play.