DECA students do well in state conference

Pea Ridge School DECA students attended the State Conference at Arkansas Tech University recently.

Of the 15 Pea Ridge students attending the conference, seven placed.

Those placing included:

Roman Venturella, second in state for Principles of Business Management and Administration;

Savannah Richardson, fourth, Marketing Communications;

Chase Homsley, fifth, Innovation Plan;

Rachel Callarmen and Sadie Miller, sixth, Marketing Management Team Decision Making; and

Loren Enke and Katie Jones, sixth, Business Solutions.

Venturella, a junior at Pea Ridge High School, will compete at ICDC in Anaheim, Calif., April 25-27.

For persons interested in joining the Pea Ridge DECA Chapter, becoming an entrepreneur, or thinking of going into the Marketing Pathway, the Pea Ridge DECA chapter is accepting new members for the 2024-2025 school year. Members may be in eighth grade and older.

To learn more, visit https://www.deca.org/mission or contact Madison Weast, chapter advisor, for details by emailing [email protected]