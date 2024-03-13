Clubhouse, pool OKd for apartment complex

The majority of the regular monthly Planning Commission meeting was spent hearing from candidates for the position vacated by the resignation of Greg Pickens.

Four of the remaining six Planning Commission members were present. Chris Johnson and Juan Arriola were absent.

The preliminary plan for Rolling Meadows was tabled.

A request for a conditional use permit for Jared and Cynthia Tarnasky, 1925 Clark St., was approved after discussion.

Tarnasky told planners he wants to have sheep and goats to keep down the brush on the hilly acreage.

No one from the public spoke on the request during the public hearing.

Dr. Karen Sherman, Planning Commission member, said limits on the number of ruminants should be set to avoid overcrowding the property.

"One adult ewe can have three babies. Obviously on the hillside with trees and rocks, you don't want too many," Sherman said.

City attorney Shane Perry concurred.

The request was approved with conditions.

In other business, the Planning Commission approved a club house, patio and other amenities be added to the large scale development plan for Pea Ridge Apartments.

Courtney Austin with Crafton & Tull said the development still has 33% green space. She said the club house and pool are only for residents of the apartment complex.

The candidates for the vacant Planning Commission seat presented their resumes and answered questions. The mayor requested Planning Commission members send their recommendations to him via email. He said he will make a recommendation for whom to appoint at the March 19 City Council meeting.

Naming the vice chairman of the Planning Commission was postponed until a full panel could be present.