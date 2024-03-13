Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Cindy Burns from Frisco, Texas. Her message is entitled "From Darkness to Light."

The special feature will be "Spring into Fashion Show" by Audrey's Resale Boutique.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon, Friday, April 5. For reservations: call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516 or email: [email protected]

The April Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. April 3, at 12 Coylton Dr., Bella Vista, 72715. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection; all are welcome.