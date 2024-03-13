Benton County Jail

Tuesday, March 5

10:51 a.m. Justin Kayne McKinney, 24, Garfield, by Rogers Police, harassment

7:12 p.m. Ryan Gordon Alley, 30, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, four failure to appear; theft of leased, rented or entrusted personal property;

9:59 p.m. Amy S. Purser, 50, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two failure to appear; public intoxication

Wednesday, March 6

2:33 a.m. Mathew Daniel Comfort, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear, revocation of probation/parole, flight - escape (fleeing on foot); hold for Barry County Sheriff's Office; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections

1:39 p.m. Malissa Jean Maxwell, 43, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear; theft of property, sentenced serving seven days

8:45 p.m. Keith Edward Scott, 39, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, first drug - driving under influence drugs; theft of property; insurance required; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; possession controlled substance Sch. 4,5; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; driving with suspended or revoked license; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections

11:25 p.m. Sheryl Lasher, 47, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication

Thursday, March 7

2:36 p.m. Ryan Szuma, 37, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance; careless and prohibited driving; possession of open container; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

11:24 p.m. Jessie Dutton, 24, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, contempt of court; five failure to appear

Friday, March 8

6:12 p.m. Cortney Dawn Wogamon, 34, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police, possession drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; felony possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; failure to appear

Saturday, March 9

9:20 a.m. Ricky Eugene Kerr, 60, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, serving two days, concurrent

7:44 p.m. Brittain Ross Herring, 35, Garfield, by Rogers Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 6; obstructing governmental operations; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; first reckless driving; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; refusal to submit to arrest; possession drug paraphernalia

Sunday, March 10

4:15 a.m. Ezekiel Akee, 24, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1-2, meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernalia; possession of fentanyl

11:43 p.m. Hector Leonelg Herrera, 68, third-degree assault family or household member