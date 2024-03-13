Battle anniversary commemorated

Programs commemorating the 162nd anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge were hosted at the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 9 -- 167 years after the Battle of Pea Ridge was fought on the farms, fields and woodlands where the park is now.

The Battle of Pea Ridge was fought on March 7-8, 1862, by more than 23,000 Union and Confederate soldiers. It was the largest battle fought west of the Mississippi River and was a major turning point, helping Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri.

Visitors were able to experience programs presented by staff and volunteers as they shared accounts of what happened during the battle, heard the crash of musketry and the roar of cannon and saw how the weapons were used. They learned about how medical treatment of the period was performed, and discovered the importance of music on the battlefield while listening to period instruments.

Volunteer living historians portraying Confederate Infantry gave programs at Tour Stop Four, Leetown Battlefield and Tour Stop Eight, Elkhorn Tavern, while others portrayed a United States cannon detachment at the Visitor Center.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Re-enactors and visitors enjoyed the living history demonstrations at the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 9, 2024, commemorating the 162nd anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge. Civil War encampments, artillery firing and living history programs were part of a commemoration of the battle. Activities were held at several areas along the park's seven-mile tour road. Union troops won the battle which was instrumental in securing Missouri for the Union and opening Arkansas to Union occupation. The park is located east of Pea Ridge along U.S. Hwy. 62. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



