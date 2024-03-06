Shiloh Museum announces 2024 schedule

SPRINGDALE – The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is pleased to announce its 2024 schedule that will include a spring break camp, a hike at historic Devil's Den State Park, the return of the Ozark Quilt Fair and programs related to Arkansas Ozark history for both children and adults.

"We are excited to bring this lineup of programs and events this year! Our schedule really reflects our museum priorities, with offerings tied to our forthcoming exhibits about Devil's Den State Park and Ozark weaving traditions, as well as our ever-popular monarch butterfly and milkweed cultivation," says Shiloh Museum Director Angie Albright. "The photo workshops are frequent requests, as are the children's and family programs, like spring break camp and the Shiloh Summer Series. We have something for everyone!"

Below are the Shiloh Museum events already scheduled for 2024 with more to be added. Admission is free with events taking place at the museum unless otherwise noted.

Through Aug. 31

Ozark Tree Army: The CCC at Devil's Den State Park. Ozark Tree Army is a photo exhibit featuring many photographs and select artifacts from the 1930s-era Civilian Conservation Corps work at Devil's Den State Park near West Fork, Ark.

March 19 and 21, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Spring Break Day Out: Toys Through Time: This all-day spring break camp for youth ages 6-12 will feature an introduction to historic toys and games and their connection to seasonality and natural resources. Participants will explore and connect with the history of the Arkansas Ozarks through interactive experiences related to toys and games. Separate registration is required for each day.

To register for the March 19 camp, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/spring-break-camp/.

To register for the March 21 camp, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/spring-break-camp-2/.

April 13, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Monarchs, Milkweed and More

This adult program will focus on spring planting for monarch butterflies. Shiloh Museum grounds manager Marty Powers will share tips on how to plant and care for native milkweed to support the monarch butterfly population. Stay tuned for when registration opens. Maximum is 50 guests.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/monarchs-milkweed-and-more/.

April 16, 6:30-8 p.m.

Not Strictly History: Coffee and Community in the Arkansas Ozarks. Brooke Bierhaus, filmmaker of the documentary, The Connected Cup, will moderate this discussion featuring local coffee shop owners, Arsaga's, Café Con Chisme and Airship Coffee Roasters.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/coffee-and-community-in-the-arkansas-ozarks/.

May 3, 3-4 p.m.

Hike at Devil's Den State Park. Trek through this historic park created in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. Hike a quarter-mile trail with a park interpreter and visit other works created by the CCC.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/hike-at-devils-den-state-park/.

May 15, 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Bring Your Own Quilt (BYOQ) Lunch and Learn Series. Shiloh Historian Rachel Whitaker will give a presentation about forgotten towns in the Arkansas Ozarks with guests seated on quilts surrounding the museum's historic barn. Guests are encouraged to bring their own quilts for seating at the program or borrow a museum quilt.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/byoq-lunch-and-learn-forgotten-towns-in-the-arkansas-ozarks/.

June 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lake Leatherwood Guided CCC Hikes

Hike one or both trails at Lake Leatherwood in Eureka Springs with a park interpreter to learn more about the park and the Civilian Conservations Corps in Carroll County. More information will be announced as the event nears.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/lake-leatherwood-guided-ccc-hikes/.

July 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Digi Know Photo Workshop. This staff-led program will provide information on how to digitize photographs and documents for safekeeping as well as how the museum archives its own printed material.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/digi-know-photo-workshop/.

Sept. 4, 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Bring Your Own Quilt (BYOQ) Lunch and Learn Series. Shiloh Historian Rachel Whitaker will give a presentation about forgotten towns in the Arkansas Ozarks with guests seated on quilts surrounding the museum's historic barn. Guests are encouraged to bring their own quilts for seating at the program or borrow a museum quilt.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/byoq-lunch-and-learn-forgotten-towns-of-the-ozarks/.

Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

46th Annual Ozark Quilt Fair. In this festive environment, quilts, both new and antique, are displayed across the grounds with awards given. More information will be announced this summer.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/46th-annual-ozark-quilt-fair/.

Sept. 14, noon-4 p.m.

Monarch Flight Festival. Join us as the Shiloh Museum participates in Downtown Springdale's yearly Monarch Flight Festival at Walter Turnbow Park on Shiloh Square from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. More information will be available as the event nears.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/monarch-flight-festival-2/.

Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monarch Watercolor Workshop. Led by local artist Tram Colwin, learn to paint images of monarchs near the pollinator garden on the Shiloh Museum grounds. Registration will be announced as the event nears. Maximum is 25 guests.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/monarch-watercolor-workshop/.

Nov. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Not Strictly History: Film Screening of Cries from the Cotton Field. Award-winning film director Larry Foley will give a presentation of his documentary, which traces the history of the Washington County town, Tontitown.

For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/film-screening-of-cries-from-the-cotton-field/.

More events, along with new exhibits and details about the Shiloh Summer Series, will be announced soon! To view the Shiloh Museum's events calendar, please visit https://shilohmuseum.org/events/.

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is a regional history museum that serves the public by providing resources for finding meaning, enjoyment, and inspiration in the exploration of the Arkansas Ozarks. Along with exhibits, visitors can explore seven historic buildings on the museum grounds. The museum also has a research library with a collection of more than 500,000 photographs of Ozark life. Located at 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free. Learn more at ShilohMuseum.org or by calling 479-750-8165.