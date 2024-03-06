Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 10

Wednesday, March 6, 1974

A photograph of The Battle of Pea Ridge as depicted in a painting by Hunt P. Wilson was featured.

"Battle of Elk Horn Tavern," a song by Mrs. Lucinda Cox, wife of the owner and operator of the Elk Horn Tavern during the battle, was published. The Tavern, by mutual agreement was used by both armies, both Union and Confederate, as a hospital during the battle. Mrs. Cox hid in the cellar during the battle. She was the grandmother of the present owner and operator of the Scott's Civil War Museum in Garfield, Ark.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 10

Wednesday, March 7, 1984

A policy originally urged by School Board member Andy Buck and unanimously adopted by the Pea Ridge School Board last November was the focus of hot debate and angry words Tuesday, but remains unchanged. The policy gave students the option of retaking a course in which they earned a low grade, keeping the higher of the two resulting grades on their transcripts.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, the Pea Ridge siren sounded for three minutes as a warning of severe weather on the way and reminding citizens to take shelter.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 10

Thursday, March 10, 1994

Organizers of a ham and bean dinner to raise funds to help rebuild Brightwater United Methodist Church are hoping for 250 or more people, said steering committee member Pat Patterson.

An announced candidate for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, State Sen. Charlie Cole Chaffin, was in Benton County Friday visiting newspapers and communities.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 10

Wednesday, March 10, 2004

Pea Ridge School District patrons will be asked May 11 to approve a 5-mill increase in school taxes to build a new junior high school for 600 students on land behind the high school on West Pickens Road.

For the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department, the wait is almost over. About a dozen spades cut into the muddy ground Thursday, marking the beginning construction phase of the much needed Fire Station No. 1.

Although it usually plays to a tiny audience of city staff and a reporter, the Pea Ridge Planning Commission found itself in front of a full house March 2. Three items on a public hearing agenda brought residents out to ask questions about proposed developments in the city and the commission's willingness to reduce lot sizes.