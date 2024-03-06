RECIPE: Pork casserole

Pork casserole

Recipe from the Kitchen of Edith Smith

Brown four boneless pork chops or ham slices

3 potatoes peeled & cubed

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

2 cans of water (use the soup cans)

Milk to cover

Arrange the browned pork chops in a greased casserole dish.

Add the sliced potatoes to cover.

Mix the two cans of cream of mushroom soup with water and pour over chops and potatoes. Add milk to cover.

Bake for two hours at 350 degrees.

