Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, March 11

Breakfast Pre-K: Pancake on a stick, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Pancake on a stick, syrup cup, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Chicken nuggets or sriracha chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, March 12

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Bean & beef burrito w/cheese, garden salad, Mexicali corn, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 13

Breakfast Pre-K: Cheese stick, graham cracker, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini cinni, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole grain biscuit, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 14

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles, syrup cup, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-4: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, steamed broccoli, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: BBQ rib patty or corn dog, baked beans, steamed broccoli, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 15

Breakfast Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit, jelly packet fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.