Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, Feb. 2

2:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hall Avenue in reference to Ely Pantoja, 28, entering the garage, getting a key and taking a car. He had been arrested Feb. 1 and issued a no contact order. On Feb. 6, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Pantoja in connection with violation of a no contact order.

Monday, Feb. 12

8:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Breeze Norvell, 20, Garfield, in connection with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

Sunday, Feb. 18

10:22 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited the passenger of the vehicle, Frank W. James, 40, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served by Bentonville with a warrant.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

9:24 a.m. The School Resource Officer at the Junior High School received. information from a student who received a text that contained a photograph of male genitals. The student was advised to delete the image and text thread.

Thursday, Feb. 22

8:13 a.m. As a result of an investigation into seeing a person matching the description of a missing person from Bentonville Police, Pea Ridge Police arrested Morgan Scott Birch, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with criminal trespass and four counts of violation of a no contact order when he was found at a residence from which he had been criminally trespassed Feb. 17.

10:14 a.m. The School Resource Officer at Pea Ridge Middle School was notified of a possible threat against the school. Students told the principal they overheard a student saying he was going to shoot up the school. The student was interviewed, guardians were contacted. The student received school discipline and the guardian said counseling would be sought.

Saturday, Feb. 24

10:17 a.m. Police were dispatched to Prairie View Storage on Weston Street in reference to a breaking and entering call involving a man saying the lock was. not on the storage unit and tools valued at $10,000 to $15,000 were missing.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

2:55 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Christopher Scott Cline, 34, Bentonville, in connection with DWI drugs and defective brake light.

Thursday, Feb. 29

8:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to a physical disturbance call at a residence on John W. Montgomery Circle, according to the probable cause affidavit. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Judy Holliday, 63, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery.