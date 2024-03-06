Craig hired as new Athletic/activities director

Brandon Craig will begin working for Pea Ridge Schools this month. Craig hired as the new athletic/activities director for the Pea Ridge School District.

He will begin working in Pea Ridge after spring break.

Craig will replace Charley Clark as AD. Clark presented his resignation as AD in December. He will continue in the position until the end of the 2024 school year.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Pea Ridge School District," Craig told School Board members Wednesday. "I've been in the business a long time... been in sports my whole life.

"We're excited to have Mr. Craig here," school superintendent Keith Martin said. "We're excited to have him here to continue to help us grow in our athletic programs. We're excited for his leadership in that area."

"I'm a person that loves athletics, loves being around kids every day," Craig said. He said he's familiar with Pea Ridge and has coached against the Blackhawks in football.

"I've been familiar (with Pea Ridge) ... we've played them. I've seen them over the last six years. There are a couple of people I know in the district," he said. "It's a growing district and I think it's got tremendous potential long term. I think it's a great place to be.

Craig said his number one goal is to do what's best for kids. He said his mission is to build positive relationships that foster professional growth and collaboration and to create an environment of healthy competition and servant leadership.

"First, I just want to get in the building and meet the coaches and start building those relationships, start developing plan for the 2024-25 school year and see what's going on in athletics program and activities," he said.

Craig, currently dean of students at Siloam Springs, was head football coach for six years; he resigned from coaching in December.

A native of Sulphur, Okla., Craig earned his bachelor's degree in education, health/physical education with an endorsement in biological sciences from Northeastern State University (in Tahlequah, Okla.) in 1993 and his master's degree in school leadership (administration) from Baker University (Baldwin City, Kan.) in 2004. At Northeastern he was a two-year letterman in football.

He holds certifications in building administration, health/physical education and biology in Arkansas and as secondary and elementary principal, health/physical education, biological sciences and superintendent in Oklahoma.

Prior to working in Siloam Springs, Craig was athletic director/head football coach at Oologah-Talala schools from 2009 until 2018. He was a teacher and coach at Del City High School 2007-2009. From 2003 until 2007, he was at Campus High School in Wichita-Haysville, Kan.

Craig has also worked at John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, Choctaw High School in Oklahoma and The New School in Fayetteville. He served his teaching internship and as assistant football coach in Rogers in 1993.

Craig's wife Sara is the head counselor at Siloam Springs. They have a daughter who is an attorney in Dallas and son lives in Fayetteville.

In other business, the board:

Approved the resignation of McKinzie Rook, teacher, Middle School;

Approved the resignation of Kayla Seiling, custodian, PRHS;

Approved hiring Sarah Brown, nurse, Intermediate School; Debbie Klotz, teacher, Middle School; Bill Harshaw, long-term sub-SPED; and

Approved the transfer of Josh Tinker, from SPED aide to long-term sub computer science.