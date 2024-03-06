Cooper signs with Crowder

Years of playing softball prepared Callie Cooper for college softball.

The senior Lady Blackhawk catcher signed a letter of intent to play ball for Crowder College Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, amidst cheers from family, friends and team mates.

A three-year starter at catcher, Cooper has been three time All Conference and two times All State. She was selected to the Junior Showcase and is a three-time scholar athlete.

Head softball coach Josh Reynolds said Cooper is a "quiet leader who leads by example."

Her career stats are: BA, .407; Hits, 98; HR, 5 and RBI, 98.

The daughter of Justin and Sabrina Cooper, Callie has played travel ball since she was 10 years old.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk catcher Callie Cooper was celebrated by team mates, coaches and family Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, as she committed to play ball for Crowder College after graduation. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk catcher Callie Cooper signed a letter of intent Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, to play ball for Crowder College after graduation from Pea Ridge High School. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

