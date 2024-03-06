Community Center proposed

Illustration courtesy of Pea Ridge City
A community center is proposed for the Carr Street Park on North Curtis Avenue and Carr Street. Pickle ball courts and community rooms are some of the spaces proposed.
Illustration courtesy of Pea Ridge City
March 6, 2024 at 3:00 a.m.
Illustration courtesy of Pea Ridge City
A community center is proposed for the Carr Street Park on North Curtis Avenue and Carr Street. Pickle ball courts and community rooms are some of the spaces proposed.
Illustration courtesy of Pea Ridge City