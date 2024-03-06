Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be B.J. Tassin from Bella Vista. Her message is entitled "Detours."

The special feature will be "Ask Jane - Answers to Home Organization Needs" by Jane Jansen.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon, Friday, March 8. For reservations: call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516 or email: [email protected].

The March Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on at 9 a.m. March 6 at: 23 Cargill Dr., Bella Vista, 72715. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Bella Vista Chapter (Embroiderers Guild of America)

The Bella Vista Chapter (Embroiderers Guild of America) meets monthly in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus, 121 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; anyone interested in participating in needlework activities is welcome.

The next meeting, March 16, 2024, will feature an embroidery project, the "Country Garden Stocking," by designer Posy Lough. A kit will be available for purchase. Feel free to bring your own stitching project, if you prefer. Visit bellavistaega.org for additional information about the chapter.