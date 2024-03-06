Brush fires were numerous this weekend

Numerous brush fires demanded the attention of several area fire departments this weekend.

Low humidity and brisk, gusty winds exacerbated the fire hazard, according to Pea Ridge Fire Chief Clint Bowen.

The fire ban was lifted over the weekend and yet 15- to 20-mile-per-hour winds with gusts up to 35 mph continued.

"We haven't had rain and the humidity has stayed relatively low. That's the perfect situation for stuff to burn," he said.

Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department was dispatched to eight fire-related incidents from March 1-3.

"That's more than normal," he said.

"None were inside the city," Bowen said, explaining that all were mutual aid calls for out in the county.

"We had some for Bella Vista, Bentonville, Little Flock -- all outside our area," he said.

A brush truck broke on the way back to town from one of the incidents.

Bowen said the two brush trucks owned by Pea Ridge Fire Department are a 1990 and a 1994.

"They're going to break down. When they're used the most, that's when they're going to break down.

"We're going to get it put back together as quickly as possible," he said. "Wear and tear is hard on stuff."

"Try to use good judgment," Bowen advised people who want to burn brush. "If it's not good conditions, even if there is not a burn ban, doesn't mean it's super safe to burn."

He said people can call the fire station at 451-1111 to discern when it's safe to burn.

"Make sure they call CENCOM for their burn permit," he said.

Bowen, who is also a firefighter at Rogers, said Rogers pulls burn permits with 10 mph winds. Pea Ridge burn permits are issued by CENCOM (Benton County Central Communications) which goes by state guidelines.