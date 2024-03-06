Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Feb. 27

6:22 p.m. Michael Allen, 28, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Wednesday, Feb. 28

12:23 a.m. Yoyie Trujillo, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Thursday, Feb. 29

11:22 a.m. Dakota Jay Johnstone, 29, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, failure to appear

12:53 p.m. Justin A. Griffith, 53, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

2:11 p.m. Hunter Ryan Wright, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, three failure to appear

11:31 p.m. Judy Ann Holliday, 63, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Friday, March 1

4:55 a.m. Andrew James Knepp, 29, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication

3:10 p.m. Jeremy Ramsey, 36, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, registered sex offender failure to register

5:09 p.m. Angela Blevins, 57, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, first drug - driving under the influence

Sunday, March 3

1:56 a.m. Rolando Hernandez, 19, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; second-degree domestic battering; third-degree domestic battering

Monday, March 4

1:26 a.m. Dylan Harp, 31, Pettigrew, by Pea Ridge Police, in connection with theft of property, driving left of center, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia