Avoca Fire Dept.

Saturday, Feb. 24
11:35 a.m. Medical, Coose hollow
1:31 p.m. Medical, Coose Hollow West Road
8:09 p.m. Medical, Sugar Creek Road
Sunday, Feb. 25
11:34 a.m. E. Central Avenue
4:59 p.m. Medical, Old Wire Road
8 p.m. Grass fire, assist NEBCO, Indian Creek Road/ U.S. Hwy. 62
8 p.m. Vegetation Fire, Indian Creek Road
Monday, Feb. 26
7:29 a.m. Medical, Silver Cloud Trail
10:03 a.m. Fire alarm, Pinchers Place
11:26 a.m. Medical, Lippert Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 27
11:14 a.m. Fire alarm, Wade Lane
2:16 p.m. Vegetation fire threatening structure, Indian Creek Road
4:54 p.m.
9:08 p.m. Medical, Indian Hills Boulevard
Wednesday, Feb. 28
10:32 a.m.
1:05 p.m. Structure fire, N. Airport Loop
2:11 p.m.
5:08 p.m. Lift assist, Branch Road
Thursday, Feb. 29
10:52 a.m. Medical, E. Tucks Chapel Road
Friday, March 1
11:49 a.m. Outside fire small, Old Wire Road
5:42 p.m. Vegetation fire threatening structure, Deason Road
8:22 p.m.
10:38 Marine/boat fire, Prairie Creek Marina Road
Saturday, March 2
8:03 a.m.
4:25 p.m. Vegetation fire, 22656 Pine Log Drive
4:28 p.m. Lift assist, Branch Road
5:42 p.m. Vegetation fire threatening structure, Deason Road
Sunday, March 3
3:26 a.m. Medical, Gramling Road
11:33 a.m. Vegetation fire, Courtney Lane
1:21 p.m. Medical,U.S. Hwy. 62
2:05 p.m. Medical,Gramling Road
7:48 p.m. Medical, Silver Cloud Trail