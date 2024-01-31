Tough night for Blackhawks in 78-39 loss

Mark Humphrey/Pea Ridge Times Pea Ridge coach Trent Loyd watches as the Blackhawks try to prevent Farmington senior guard Layne Taylor from catching an inbounds pass. Friday's 4A-1 Conference game at Farmington's Cardinal Arena pitted the Blackhawks trying to contain Taylor, while the Cardinals focused on guarding Pea Ridge's Skye Davenport. Farmington won 78-39. FARMINGTON -- Farmington (24-2, 10-0) kicked off its Colors Day basketball competition with a convincing 78-39 win against Pea Ridge (21-4, 8-2) to solidify its conference lead. Already a subscriber? Log in!