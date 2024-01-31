Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 5

Thursday, Jan. 30, 1974

Only nine poll responses concerning the possible impeachment or resignation of President Nixon were received between last Monday's deadline, and these continued the trend that was set by the original announcement- about 66 percent in favor of Nixon staying in office.

A Pea Ridge man, L.E. Hardy, now owns a Bible that was once given to his father by a previous owner, the widely-known temperance crusader, Carrie Nation. And pressed between the pages is a yellowed clipping that tells about the Bible and how it was given to Mr. Hardy by Mrs. Nation.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 5

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1984

"We are the land of mind-boggling potential, not the land of opportunity," Dr. John Goodwin, University of Arkansas Agriculture Department to the Bentonville Rotary Club Jan. 25. The speaker was telling Rotarians and their guests on a salute to Benton County agriculture day, that Arkansas is good, but not as good as it could be.

Four sharp students from PRHS defeated their sharp counterparts from much larger Bentonville High and Springdale High in Bentonville Monday in their first round in the Scott's Hi-Q Academic Competition. Pea Ridge scored 28, Bentonville 24 and Springdale 21.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 5

Thursday, Feb. 3, 1994

The Gospel Carriers of Pea Ridge will sing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at Wittenburg Church, three miles north of the Arkansas-Missouri state line on E. Highway.

The Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department almost doubled the number of responses in 1993 over 1992. In 1992, the department received 70 calls and in 1993 it received 135.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 5

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2004

At the official opening of his tax service in the old Sassy Scissors building in Garfield Thursday, Cris Jones told the group, "We are happy to be located in Garfield and to be part of the business community here in the heart of Benton County."

The Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club of Pea Ridge held its charter graduation/Angel Appreciation Dance on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at the middle school gym. This was the first class of students to graduate in the newly-formed square dance club.

