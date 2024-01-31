Planners look at changing city codes

Manufactured homes will be the topic of a public hearing set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the beginning of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission.

The current city code does not allow replacement of manufactured homes, according to city planning director Jessica Grady, who conferred with the mayor, city building official and city attorney to consider how the city should address requests to replace a old manufactured homes with a new one.

Two guest speakers are scheduled to speak at the planning meeting, according to Grady.

Duke McLarty with Groundworks is scheduled to discuss work force housing. Megan Brown with Urban Land Institute NWA is scheduled to discuss the ULI TAP Grant process.

"We are excited they will be joining us next month to discuss the work their organizations are doing in northwest Arkansas," Grady said.

Other items on the agenda include the final plat of the Yorktown Subdivision Phase 1 Final Plat, on East Pickens/Arkansas Highway 72.

The meeting is open to the public.