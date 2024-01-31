College news

SNHU President's list

Southern New Hampshire University has announced the students named to the fall 2023 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

Students from the northeast Benton County, Ark., area included on the fall 2023 list were:

Vong Vang of Garfield; Joshua Romero of Garfield; Genny Williams of Garfield; and Brandilyn Carbaugh of Pea Ridge.

UM Fall 2023 Dean's Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, Miss. -- Bella Scutti, of Pea Ridge, was named to the University of Mississippi's Fall 2023 Honor Roll lists.

Scutti, majoring in Integrated Marketing Comm., was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

University of Arkansas

Fulbright College

Fall 2023 Dean's and Chancellor's lists

FAYETTEVILLE -- Local students were named to the Fall 2023 Dean's and Chancellor's Lists in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

To qualify for the Dean's List, the following local students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours. To qualify for the Chancellor's List, students must also achieve at least a 4.00 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

Emily Beck of Pea Ridge was named to the Fall 2023 Chancellor's and Dean's Lists

Kylie Emberson of Pea Ridge was named to the Fall 2023 Chancellor's and Dean's Lists

Bryon Plunk of Pea Ridge was named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List

Abby Ryals of Pea Ridge was named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List

Amber Earley of Pea Ridge was named to the Fall 2023 Chancellor's and Dean's Lists

Tonantzin Ramirez of Pea Ridge was named to the Fall 2023 Chancellor's and Dean's Lists

Madison Runyan of Pea Ridge was named to the Fall 2023 Chancellor's and Dean's Lists

Lisbeth Vazquez of Pea Ridge was named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List

"As we wrap up another remarkable academic year in Fulbright College, it's such a pleasure to be able to recognize these students who made the Dean's and Chancellor's Lists and who make Fulbright College, the University of Arkansas, and their hometowns incredibly proud," said Kathryn Sloan, the college's interim dean. "This achievement demonstrates their academic excellence and commitment to our mission of peace through education."

"I'd be remiss not to also recognize the family, friends and Fulbright College faculty and staff who support these students -- and all of our students -- in their education journey," Sloan added. "It's the support of these individuals who make the dream of higher education a reality for our students, and we're grateful for their influence and support."

